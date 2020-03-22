Siemens (FRA:SIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIE. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €124.19 ($144.40).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE stock opened at €66.99 ($77.90) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €95.09 and a 200 day moving average of €105.13. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.