Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Sintana Energy Inc (CVE:SEI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 80000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$282,714.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Sintana Energy Company Profile (CVE:SEI)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in the crude oil and natural gas exploration and development activities in Colombia. The company primarily holds private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional interests in the potential hydrocarbon resources in the Valle Medio Magdalena (VMM) 37 block covering 43,158 acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.