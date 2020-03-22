Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €40.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.67 ($107.75).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €40.08 ($46.60) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.94. Sixt has a one year low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a one year high of €103.40 ($120.23).

Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

