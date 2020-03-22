SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Up 20.4%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s stock price shot up 20.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $20.87, 1,126,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 859,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $871.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.