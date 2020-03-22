Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. Social Reality has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.26.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

