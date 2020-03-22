Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SOW. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €33.92 ($39.44).

Get Software alerts:

SOW stock opened at €23.53 ($27.36) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85. Software has a twelve month low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a twelve month high of €35.03 ($40.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.34 and its 200-day moving average is €29.40.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.