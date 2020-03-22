Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.23. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $630,008.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,269.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $595,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,984.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

