Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 51000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

