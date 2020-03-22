SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

SouthGobi Resources Ltd (TSE:SGQ) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ)

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking, thermal coal, and other metallurgical deposits in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China.

