Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.13

News headlines about Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spark Power Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Spark Power Group stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.31.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

