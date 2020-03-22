Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$22.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOY. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.44.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY stock opened at C$11.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $415.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.89. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.