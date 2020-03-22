SRG Graphite (CVE:SRG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.33

SRG Graphite Inc (CVE:SRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 24000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SRG Graphite from C$1.20 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a market cap of $35.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

SRG Graphite Company Profile (CVE:SRG)

SRG Graphite Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Africa. It holds 100% interests in Lola graphite and cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota projects located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Sama Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Graphite Inc in June 2017.

