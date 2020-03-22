Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €37.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €56.00 ($65.12).

Stabilus stock opened at €30.28 ($35.21) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €47.88 and a 200-day moving average of €52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €30.00 ($34.88) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $747.92 million and a PE ratio of 9.46.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

