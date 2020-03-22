Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Stars Group stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stars Group has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Stars Group by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 412,342 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stars Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter worth $2,158,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.