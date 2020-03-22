STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.30

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 54480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.23.

About STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

