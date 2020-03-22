StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Trading 21.1% Higher

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) shares traded up 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.05 and last traded at C$2.81, 406,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 228,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StorageVault Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.34.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

