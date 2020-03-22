Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €89.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.09% from the stock’s previous close.

SAX has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.50 ($99.42) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.83 ($95.16).

SAX opened at €44.04 ($51.21) on Friday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €49.16 ($57.16) and a 1-year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -170.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.66.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

