Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.10. Summit Hotel Properties shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 1,274,182 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INN. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.43%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $18,272,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2,412.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 597,473 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,947 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

