Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of SMLP opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.61 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 83.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

