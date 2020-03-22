SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.48. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 43,445 shares.

SPCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of SuperCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of SuperCom worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

