SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.80 and a 200-day moving average of $226.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,877.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $191,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.87.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

