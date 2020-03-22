TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Nomura dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $100.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

