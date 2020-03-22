TD Securities Cuts Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$190.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$190.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$205.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$215.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$200.00.

BYD stock opened at C$144.12 on Thursday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$125.01 and a 52 week high of C$231.52. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$208.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Income Fund will post 5.9399998 EPS for the current year.

