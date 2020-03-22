TD Securities Upgrades Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) to Buy

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$110.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$103.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$80.01 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$75.10 and a 12-month high of C$109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$82.19 per share, with a total value of C$2,054,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,109,500.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

