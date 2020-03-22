Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.16. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 259.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $2.61 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

