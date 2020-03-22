Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Trading 2.5% Higher

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $34.25, 1,848,426 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,816,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,242 shares of company stock worth $102,636,235 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,346,000 after purchasing an additional 130,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,011,000 after purchasing an additional 888,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 945,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,998,000 after purchasing an additional 194,878 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

