Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.35

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.35 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 52494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Tennant had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,050,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tennant by 61.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

