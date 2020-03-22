Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $427.64

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $480.58, but opened at $427.64. Tesla shares last traded at $450.56, with a volume of 1,761,239 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $470.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of -84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $711.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.78.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

