Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.37.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.06. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

