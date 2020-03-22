Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $25.45. Textron shares last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 930,823 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

