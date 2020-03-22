TheStreet Lowers First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First US Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

FUSB opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a market cap of $47.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.03. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.00.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First US Bancshares worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

