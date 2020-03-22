TheStreet Lowers Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE IPG opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

