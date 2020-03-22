TheStreet Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

