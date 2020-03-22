TheStreet Lowers Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mackinac Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Mackinac Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Mackinac Financial stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Mackinac Financial has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 533,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mackinac Financial by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

