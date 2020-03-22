Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $3.85. Tilray shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 19,605,338 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $400.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.66.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. Tilray’s revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tilray by 27.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Tilray by 281.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Tilray by 225.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

