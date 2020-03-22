Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Timberline Resources Corp (CVE:TBR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

Timberline Resources (CVE:TBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Company Profile (CVE:TBR)

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Eureka property covering an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka county, Nevada; the Elder Creek property covering approximately 9,600 acres located in northern Nevada; and the ICBM (Paiute) Project consisting of approximately 1,346 acres located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander and Humboldt Counties, Nevada.

