TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

