Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

TXG stock opened at C$12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$8.79 and a one year high of C$22.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.32.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$250.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 0.649187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,351.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,543.62.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

