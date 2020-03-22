Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.78. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 54,980 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 82.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 135,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,648,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.