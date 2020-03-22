TransAlta (TSE:TA) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$8.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$11.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TA. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$6.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.96. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$5.32 and a 52-week high of C$11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 254,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$2,029,066.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,029,066.36. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 61,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$489,979.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$673,162.14.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.