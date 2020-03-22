Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of TVPKF stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

