Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Up 19.3%

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) shares rose 19.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $5.43, approximately 81,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 960,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $235.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.65.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Triumph Group by 188.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Triumph Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 151.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 143,738 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

