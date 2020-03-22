TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TSGTY opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

