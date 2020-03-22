Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up to $20.49

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.02, but opened at $20.49. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 50,845,196 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.52.

The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,601,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,046,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,822,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,465,000 after acquiring an additional 443,491 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,937,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

