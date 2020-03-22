UBS Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €62.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CON. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €112.41 ($130.71).

Shares of CON opened at €57.36 ($66.70) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Continental has a 1-year low of €78.68 ($91.49) and a 1-year high of €157.40 ($183.02).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

