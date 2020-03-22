UBS Group Reiterates €117.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €124.19 ($144.40).

FRA:SIE opened at €66.99 ($77.90) on Thursday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.13.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

