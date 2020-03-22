UBS Group Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.94 ($23.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

