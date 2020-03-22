UBS Group Reiterates CHF 23 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

UBS Group set a CHF 23 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 target price on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 target price on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 21.75.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

