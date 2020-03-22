Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Lowered to GBX 4,800 at Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ULVR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 4,210 ($55.38) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,925 ($64.79) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,640.45 ($61.04).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,138.50 ($54.44) on Wednesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,021.50 ($52.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,397.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,564.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 34.72 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, for a total transaction of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,896.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

