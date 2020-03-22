Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €21.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.30 ($31.74) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.63 ($29.80).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €23.03 ($26.78) on Friday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €22.96 ($26.70) and a fifty-two week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.69.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

